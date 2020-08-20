

- BARCLAYS INITIATES CRANSWICK WITH 'UNDERWEIGHT' - TARGET 3500 PENCE - BERENBERG RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING PL PRICE TARGET TO 240 (200) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES TRAVIS PERKINS PRICE TARGET TO 1430 (1390) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS M&G TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 195 (210) PENCE - JEFFERIES CUTS BELLWAY PRICE TARGET TO 3179 (3444) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 39 (42) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES APAX GLOBAL ALPHA TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - JEFFERIES RAISES BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 233 (212) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES OCADO PRICE TARGET TO 1770 (1320) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - PEEL HUNT CUTS JOHN LAING PRICE TARGET TO 350 (360) PENCE - 'BUY'



