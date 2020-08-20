

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate eased to its lowest level in four months in July after remaining unchanged in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent in both May and June.



The rate was the lowest since March, when it was 6.1 percent.



In July 2019, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of unemployed was 19,654 persons in July, which was less than the 20,334 persons in June.



The number of job-seekers increased by 26.1 percent or by 4,094 persons from the same month last year.



The number of employed rose to 276,854 persons from 276,436 persons in June.



