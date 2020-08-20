

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) announced Russell Hagen, currently senior vice president and chief financial officer, will become senior vice president and chief development officer, overseeing the company's Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment and its Acquisitions and Divestitures and Business Development teams. Jim Kilberg, currently senior vice president of Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources, is retiring in early 2021.



Weyerhaeuser said the company will immediately begin a search for a new chief financial officer, and Hagen will transition to his new role once his successor is identified.



