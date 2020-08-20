

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris torn apart President Donald Trump's 'failure of leadership' during the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



Delivering address on third day's theme 'A More Perfect Union,' Harris promised to revive the country which is struggling in the midst of a pandemic, economic crisis and racism.



She said 'Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.'



Harris, 55, said that the country is 'at an inflection point'. 'The constant chaos leaves adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone,' she added.



Harris called on the voters to elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. Harris, who is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, said Joe Biden will be 'A president who will bring all of us together-Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous-to achieve the future we collectively want.'



Unlike 'a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons, Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose,' according to her.



Harris made history Wednesday night as the first Black and South Asian woman to be chosen as a running mate.



The California Senator, who is the first Indian-origin member of the U.S. Senate, said she inherited a passion for public service from her immigrant mother.



Former President Barack Obama and Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton also spoke on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention.



In a Twitter post, President Trump questioned Obama for endorsing Biden very late. He accused Obama of spying on his campaign.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

