

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market moved lower again on Thursday, finishing now in the red for the second time in three days after the most recent FOMC policy meeting minutes showed Fed officials were not positive about additional monetary easing.



The SMI sank 80.09 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 10,229.92 after trading between 10,209.20 and 10,276.59.



Among the actives, Swatch Group plunged 2.73 percent, while Credit Suisse tumbled 2.52 percent, ABB sank 2.08 percent, UBS Group dropped 1.84 percent, Compagnie Financiere Richemont retreated 1.76 percent, Swiss Life climbed 1.48 percent, Zurich Insurance lost 0.97 percent, Swisscom shed 0.96 percent, Lafarge Holcim fell 0.85 percent, Roche Holding gained 0.39 percent and Novartis dipped 0.36 percent.



The losses were in line with much of the rest of Europe, which was weighed by worries about a resurgence of local coronavirus infection. Germany recording more than 1.000 new cases for a third day and Spain reporting its highest number of daily infections since April.



Germany's DAX skidded 147.33 points or 1.14 percent to 12,830.00, while London's FTSE dropped 98.64 points or 1.61 percent to 6,013.34 and the CAC 40 in France sank 65.99 points or 1.33 percent to 4,911.24.



In economic news, Switzerland's industrial production fell in the second quarter and total secondary sector turnover fell at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis of 2009, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday. Output sank 8.6 percent on year in the second quarter, falling 6 percent in April, 11.3 percent in May and 8.1 percent in June.



Also, Switzerland's trade surplus fell slightly in July with both exports and imports growing at slower rates due to the coronavirus, the Swiss Federal Customs Administration said on Thursday. The trade surplus decreased to CHF 2.58 billion from CHF 2.74 billion in June.



