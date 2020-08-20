

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell announced plans to launch a new 'mobile' restaurant concept in 2021, which will focus on drive-thru and curbside pickup.



'Taco Bell Go Mobile' is a new restaurant concept that allows Taco Bell to push the boundaries of the quick-service restaurant customer experience even further with the addition of several digital features.



Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurants will have two drive-thru lanes including a new priority pick-up lane with rapid service for customers who order via the Taco Bell app.



The Yum Brands-owned chain's Taco Bell Go Mobile locations will be smaller sites at 1,325 square feet, compared with their regular 2,500-square-foot restaurant locations.



Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurants are specifically designed for guests to order ahead through the brand's mobile app and enjoy the Taco Bell experience in a frictionless way.



Taco Bell's first Go Mobile restaurant will open in first quarter of 2021.



'With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers rapidly changing needs has never been more important,' said Taco Bell President, Global COO, Mike Grams. 'The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept is not only an evolved physical footprint, but a completely synchronized digital experience centered around streamlining guest access points. For the first time, our guests will have the ability to choose the pick-up experience that best fits their needs, all while never leaving the comfort of their cars.'



