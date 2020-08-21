

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and up from 0.1 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, came in flat on year - shy of expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent but unchanged from the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall consumer prices were up 0.2 percent and core consumer prices gained 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

