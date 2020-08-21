

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer agreed to pay $1.6 billion to settle most of the U.S. lawsuits alleging that the company's birth control device 'Essure' caused excessive bleeding and pelvic pain or failed to prevent pregnancies.



The settlement will resolve about 90 percent of the nearly 39,000 claims by women. The company is in discussions with counsel for the remaining plaintiffs, Bayer said in a statement.



There is no admission of wrongdoing or liability by Bayer in the settlement agreements.



Bayer said that in 2018, it voluntarily discontinued sales and distribution of Essure in the United States, which followed a similar action in all other markets a year earlier. The decision was taken due to a decline in sales of Essure, and not based on safety concerns.



In June, Bayer had reached an agreement to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle thousands of U.S. lawsuits alleging that the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer. Bayer inherited thousands of lawsuits against Roundup inventor Monsanto when it acquired the U.S. agriculture giant for $63 billion in 2018.



