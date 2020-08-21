

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8.68 million common shares at $20.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 25, 2020.



Kymera has originally filed to sell 7.36 million common shares with an expected price of between $16 and $18.00 per share.



Kymera Therapeutics shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 21, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'KYMR'. The company expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be about $173.7 million.



Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.3 million common shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

