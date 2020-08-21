

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday. Trading might be impacted by reaction to the National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales.



U.S.-China trade discussions and high concern on COVID-19 infections might influence market sentiments.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 103.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 25.25 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory on Thursday. The Nasdaq jumped 118.49 points or 1.1 percent to 11,264.95, the Dow edged up 46.85 points or 0.2 percent to 27,739.73 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.3 percent to3,385.51.



On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI Composite Flash Index for August will be issued at 9.45 ET. The composite consensus is for 51.3, slightly up from 50.00 in the prior month.



National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.40 million compared to 4.72 million in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 298, while the U.S. Rig Count was 244.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. Chinese stocks closed higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 16.78 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,380.68, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.30 percent at 25,113.84.



Japanese shares finished modestly higher. The Nikkei average inched up 39.68 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,920.30, but ended the week down about 1.6 percent. The broader Topix index closed 0.30 percent higher at 1,604.06.



Australian markets fluctuated before finishing marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged down 8.80 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,111.20 despite the country's second-most populous state of Victoria reporting its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases. The broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed with a negative bias at 6,270.70.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 15.50 points or 0.31 percent. The German DAX is losing 11.50 points or 0.09 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 12.81 points or 0.21 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 1.42 points or 0.01 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.42 percent.



