

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro is recalling 52,900 Nerf Super Soaker water guns sold at Target and urging consumers to stop using them immediately, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The water guns were sold exclusively at Target between March and July 2020. Products were sold at various retail outlets across Europe, including Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, and the UK; and Indonesia.



The products being recalled included the Super Soaker XP20 (E6286) which is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the XP 30 (E6289) which is an orange and blue hand-held water blaster. 'Nerf Super Soaker' and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster.



The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys 'contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.' Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can impact health.



Consumers have been asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.



So far, no injuries or adverse incidents have been reported.



