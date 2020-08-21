

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices fell in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



Output prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in July. Domestic market output prices grew 0.3 percent, while those for the export market dropped 0.7 percent.



Prices for energy grew 4.6 percent yearly in July. Prices for capital goods rose 1.1 percent and those of consumer goods increased 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods fell 1.6 percent.



Producer prices for water supply gained 11.3 percent and those of electricity grew 5.1 percent. Prices for mining and quarrying rose 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices rose 0.3 percent in July.



