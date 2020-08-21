

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks have moved modestly higher over the course of morning trading on Friday. With the uptick on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has once again reached a new record intraday high.



The Nasdaq reached a new high in recent trading and is currently up 47.31 points or 0.4 percent at 11,312.26. The Dow is up 72.76 points or 0.3 percent at 27,812.49 and the S&P 500 is up 4.80 points or 0.1 percent at 3,390.31.



The modest strength that emerged on Wall Street came following the release of a report from IHS Markit showing U.S. business activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a year in the month of August.



The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers climbed to an eighteen-month high of 54.7 in August from 50.3 in July.



The increase by the index came as the IHS Markit reading on manufacturing activity reached a nineteen-month high, while the reading on service sector activity indicated growth for the first time since January.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in the month of July.



NAR said existing home sales skyrocketed by a record 24.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.86 million in July after spiking by 20.2 percent to a revised rate of 4.70 million in June.



Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 14.0 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million from the 4.72 million originally reported for the previous month.



'The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days,' said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.



The Nasdaq is benefiting from a notable advance by shares of Apple (AAPL), with the tech giant jumping by 3.1 percent to a new record intraday high.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves, although gold stocks are pulling back sharply following the rally seen in the previous session. After ending Thursday's trading up 1.8 percent, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is plunging by 2.1 percent.



The pullback by gold stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery slipping $4 to $1,942.50 an ounce.



Oil service stocks have also come under pressure amid a decrease by the price of crude oil. With crude for October delivery falling $0.58 to $42.24 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is slumping by 1.7 percent.



Steel and tobacco stocks are also seeing notable weakness in morning trading, while some strength is visible among computer hardware stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see moderate weakness. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 0.643 percent.



