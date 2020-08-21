

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention that President Donald Trump has 'cloaked America in darkness for much too long' and vowed to end Trump's 'season of darkness.'



'United we can, and will, overcome this season of darkness in America,' Biden said from an eerily empty hall in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday to wrap up four-day virtual convention.



'This campaign isn't just about winning votes. It's about winning the heart and, yes, the soul of America. Winning it for the generous among us, not the selfish. Winning it for workers who keep this country going, not just the privileged few at the top,' said the 77-year-old Biden, who is the United States' oldest presidential candidate for a major party.



The former vice president made a scathing attack on Trump, calling him 'A president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators and fans the flames of hate and division.'



Biden condemned Trump's pro-wealthy policies, including slashing taxes on the rich and big corporations. The former senator also promised that Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act will remain intact under his administration.



Biden, who is more popular than his Republican rival in opinion polls, accused Trump of triggering 'too much anger, too much fear, too much division' among people in the country.



Biden concluded his speech by saying, 'May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light joined the battle for the soul of the nation.'



Trump responded to Biden's acceptance speech by saying, 'In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks.' 'He will never change, just words,' he tweeted.



