

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu (BIDU) Friday said it opened the Apollo Go Robotaxi service in Cangzhou, Hebei province, extending robotaxi coverage to the downtown area of a city for the first time in China.



The Apollo Go Robotaxi service in Cangzhou covers 55 pick-up and drop-off stations across the city, including train stations, schools, hotels, museums, business and industrial areas, and other public spaces.



The launch in Cangzhou comes after Baidu opened robotaxi services in a 130 square kilometer region of Changsha, Hunan province, in April this year. By servicing busy areas of Cangzhou, Apollo Go is making autonomous driving technology more accessible-and helpful-to users as they go about their daily lives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAIDU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de