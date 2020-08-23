

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announced that it has planned to restart service on the international route for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta specified that it plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.



Delta begins to restore its global network, and plans to increase flying in the trans-Atlantic market from winter 2020-2021 to summer 2021.



Delta Air Lines said that it would continue blocking middle seats through at least January 6,2021. Delta added that it has extended its change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through September 30, 2020.



'While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they're longing for,' said Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network planning.



Delta said it is maintaining its global presence and investment in Seattle (SEA) over the next year, which continues to be a premier gateway for travel to Asia. Delta also remains committed to the Japan market and by summer 2021, will offer service from seven U.S. cities to Haneda. Continued daily service next year from Sea-Tac to Tokyo-Haneda (HND), Seoul-Incheon (ICN), Beijing (BJS), and Shanghai (PVG).



Delta said it will operate the adjusted schedule with upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900s, A330-900neos and refurbished Boeing 767s, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October 2020.



Beginning in December 2020, Delta plans to add up to four-times weekly services between Haneda and Honolulu (HNL). Delta also plans to maintain a minimum of thrice-weekly service between Los Angeles and Sydney (SYD) before resuming daily service in 2021.



Between September and October, Delta will resume service to several major business and leisure markets, including a buildup at its hub in New York-JFK and the Service between Boston and Paris will return in November.



Delta said that it will expand its hub-to-hub flying between the U.S. and Europe moving into next summer.



