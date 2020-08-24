

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) announced Monday the introduction of newest specialty pizzas - the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza - which were created for delivery. Customers can order either new specialty pizza for $11.99 each.



Domino's chicken taco pizza is topped with American cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, fresh onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese and cheddar cheese.



Domino's cheeseburger pizza is made with a tasty ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese.



