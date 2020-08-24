

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - British retailer Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced Monday that it will create 16,000 new permanent roles to support the exceptional growth in its online business.



These jobs are in addition to the 4,000 permanent jobs already created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The new roles will include 10,000 pickers to assemble customer orders and 3,000 drivers to deliver them, plus a variety of other roles in stores and distribution centres.



The supermarket expects the majority of these roles to be filled by colleagues who joined on a temporary basis at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who now want to stay with the business permanently.



As the supermarket's online business continues to grow, the number of new roles may increase further in the coming months.



