

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beckman Coulter announced the launch of its Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M assay, new antibody test. The company said the test showed 99.9% specificity against 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity at 15-30 days post-symptom onset.



'Our new SARS-CoV-2 IgM assay provides information about an individual's immune status with a positive predicative value of 95.5% in a population with disease incidence as low as 3%,' said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, president of Beckman Coulter.



Beckman Coulter is an operating company of Danaher Corp. (DHR), and is headquartered in Brea, Calif.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de