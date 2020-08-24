

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Monday.



On a lean day of economic announcements, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July might attract attention.



In the coming days, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders as well as Personal Income and Spending will get special attention of investors. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 274.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 28.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 116.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Friday firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 190.60 points or 0.7 percent to 27,930.33, the Nasdaq climbed 46.85 points or 0.4 percent to 11,311.80 and the S&P 500 rose 11.65 points or 0.3 percent to 3,397.16.



On the economic friends, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 4.11.



The six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks rose on Monday. Chinese shares ended slightly higher as several tech firms surged on their ChiNext debut. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 4.96 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,385.64, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.74 percent.



Japanese stocks closed higher. The Nikkei average inched up 65.21 points, or 0.28 percent, to 22,985.51, while the broader Topix index closed 0.19 percent higher at 1,607.13.



Australian markets eked out modest gains as fresh coronavirus infections slowed in Victoria. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 18.40 points, or 0.30 percent, to 6,129.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 29.60 points, or 0.47 percent, at 6,300.30.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 112.34 points or 2.29 percent. The German DAX is adding 310.24 points or 2.43 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 113.80 points or 1.90 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 121.58 points or 1.19 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is adding 2.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de