

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oberto Snacks, Inc. recalled about 309 pounds of smoked sausage products for misbranding and containing an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



The product package displayed the incorrect nutrition and ingredients label, without the declaration that it contains soy, a known allergen, as an ingredient.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



Consumption of the product by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to soy could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. However, the Kent, Washington-based company is yet to receive any reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.



The recall involves 3-oz of flexible plastic packages containing 'Cattleman's Cut Smoked Sausages Old Fashioned' with a 'BEST BY 21MAR2021 22' date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15. They also bear establishment number 'EST. 2862B' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The smoked sausage products were shipped to retail locations across the U.S. The recall was initiated after the company was informed by its distributor about the problem on Friday.



Oberto Snacks warned consumers that they should not consume the products and urged them to either discard them or return it to the seller.



