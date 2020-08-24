

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Media company Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announced Monday that it is introducing its greenest-ever set top box, delivering a world-class viewing experience while dramatically reducing energy consumption and the use of plastics.



Designed in-house by engineers at Liberty Global and manufactured by Commscope, the compact, multi-faceted 4K Mini TV Box combines a high-quality customer experience and rich choice of content with extremely low power consumption and a casing that's partially made from recycled plastic.



The 4K Mini TV Box will be available from today to UPC Poland customers and will be introduced in other Liberty Global markets in due course.



The 4K Mini TV Box is powered by Liberty Global's next generation TV platform, Horizon 4. It is the company's first all-IP device, meaning that all it needs to run is a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection from a cable, fibre or mobile source.



It can also run on the power from a TV's USB input, which means it doesn't even require access to a power socket. The set top box is made from 35% recycled plastic and uses no single-use plastic in its casing. Additionally, the 4K Mini TV Box reduces energy consumption by 77%.



