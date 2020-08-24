

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kellyanne Conway, who holds a highly influential position in the Trump administration as senior White House adviser, announced that she is resigning.



She told the president Sunday night that she is leaving the White House at the end of this month.



Without citing any reason, the 53-year-old mother of four tweeted that she wants to focus on her children, giving them 'less drama, more mama.'



'The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President', said the Republican strategist who was the first woman to manage a successful U.S. presidential campaign.



Conway said she took the decision at a time her teenage children are starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, and requires 'a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.'



'This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans,' Conway added.



She had words of praise for the President. 'Trump's leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more,' according to her.



Conway's decision to exit the White House came three days before her scheduled speech at the Republican National Convention, and within three months before the presidential election.



The former reality TV star's announcement came shortly after her husband George Conway said that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project.



George, an outspoken critic of the president, is the founding member and advisor of the group formed by anti-Trump Republicans. He too cited the same reasons - to 'devote more time to family matters' - behind the decision.



Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's longest-serving aides in the White House, has some times turned controversial for sparring with media in defense of the president.



