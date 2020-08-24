

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB299.64 million, or RMB4.84 per share. This compares with RMB250.18 million, or RMB4.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB307.23 million or RMB4.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.1% to RMB382.74 million from RMB467.09 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB307.23 Mln. vs. RMB263.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB4.96 vs. RMB4.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB382.74 Mln vs. RMB467.09 Mln last year.



