

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB132.51 million, or RMB1.09 per share. This compares with RMB108.34 million, or RMB0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to RMB280.91 million from RMB273.38 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



