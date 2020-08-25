

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis has released Germany's revised GDP data for the second quarter. Following the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro changed little against the pound, it appreciated further against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 1.1813 against the greenback, 125.22 against the yen, 1.0764 against the franc and 0.9014 against the pound around 2:03 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

