

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate fell slightly in July, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.7 percent in July from 7.9 percent in June. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 216,000 in July from 223,000 in June. The figure grew by 47,000 persons from the same month last year.



The employment rate fell to 73.2 percent in July from 74.5 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 50,000 from a year earlier to 2.577 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.0 percent in July.



