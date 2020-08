BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results have been published. Following the data, the euro appreciated further against its major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 1.1831 against the greenback, 125.65 against the yen, 1.0761 against the franc and 0.9029 against the pound around 4:03 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

