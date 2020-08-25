

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence improved in August, survey data from ifo Institute showed Tuesday.



The business confidence index rose to 92.6 in August from 90.4 in July. This was the fourth consecutive rise and above economists' forecast of 92.2.



Companies assessed their current business situation markedly more positively than last month. Their expectations were also slightly more optimistic.



The current conditions indicator advanced to 87.9 from 84.5 a month ago. The expected level was 87.0.



The expectations indicator came in at 97.5 versus 96.7 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to rise to 98.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de