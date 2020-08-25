

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices declined for the seventh month in a row in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 4.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.8 percent fall in May. This was the seventh consecutive fall in prices.



Import prices declined 6.0 percent yearly in July and decreased 0.1 percent from a month ago.



Export prices declined 6.3 percent annually in July and fell 0.7 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

