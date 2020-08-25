

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) said it expects the fourth quarter to mirror many of the dynamics seen in the third quarter, including strength from our retail businesses and the ongoing recovery in our foodservice business.



In May, the company had withdrawn its previously communicated earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2020, due to uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19. The company is still not providing financial guidance for fiscal 2020.



