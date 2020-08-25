

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, Tuesday said it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for SLS-005 in mucopolysaccharidosis type III, Sanfilippo syndrome, from the European Medicines Agency.



To date, SLS-005 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe for Sanfilippo syndrome, Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 and Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy as well as Fast Track designation for OPMD.



