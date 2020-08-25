Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888903 ISIN: US9170471026 Ticker-Symbol: UOF 
Tradegate
25.08.20
12:14 Uhr
17,100 Euro
-0,200
-1,16 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,90020,20023:00
17,50017,60021:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN OUTFITTERS
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC17,100-1,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.