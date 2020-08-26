

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer price inflation accelerated in July, data from the Bank of Japan showed Wednesday.



The corporate services producer price index advanced 1.2 percent on a yearly basis in July, faster than the 0.9 percent increase seen in June. This was the highest rate in four months.



On a monthly basis, the services PPI inflation rose to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent in June.



Excluding international transportation, services producer price inflation climbed to 1.3 percent from 1 percent a month ago. Month-on-month, the index gained 0.4 percent in July.



