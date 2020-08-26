

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased at a less than estimated pace in June, data the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 84.4 in June from 78.3 in May. In the initial estimate, the reading was 85.0.



The coincident index increased to 76.6 in June from 72.9 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 76.4.



The lagging index rose to 93.4 in June versus 93.3 in the initial estimate. In May, the reading was 92.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de