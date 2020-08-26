

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday, with hopes of additional stimulus and optimism about the resumption of talks between U.S. and Chinese officials helping underpin investor sentiment.



Germany's coalition parties last night agreed to extend economic measures at a cost of up to 10 billion euros, including prolonging a short-time work program for an extra year to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis.



Meanwhile, a phone call involving Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin saw both countries renew their commitment to a trade deal on Tuesday.



Investors now look ahead to a key speech on Thursday from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for clues over future monetary policy decisions.



The benchmark DAX rose 75 points, or 0.57 percent, to 13,140 after ending nearly unchanged the previous day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

