

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Wednesday as traders turned their attention to Thursday's Jackson Hole meeting, during which Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give details on the Federal Reserve's framework review.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 2 points at 6,035 after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Doorstep lender Provident Financial soared 15 percent. After posting a first-half loss, the company said it is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for 2020 and beyond.



Gold producer Polymetal International shed 0.8 percent. The company reported that its net earnings for the six months ended 30 June 2020 rose to US$381 million from last year's US$153 million.



Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell edged up slightly in spite of a downgrade by Barclays Capital to 'underweight'.



