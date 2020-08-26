

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc., has recalled Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips citing the presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain bags of Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.



Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to the recalled products to date.



The recall involves Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips that comes in select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. Bags. These recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs.



The affected products were distributed to retail stores and through foodservice, vending, e-commerce, mail distribution and other channels in various states. These include Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



The company noted that the recall does not include any other Lay's products, sizes, flavors, or variety packs.



Consumers are asked to return the product to a retailer for a refund.



In similar recalls, Wellements, LLC in late July recalled two lots of Organic Iron Drops as they may contain undeclared milk.



KIND Healthy Snacks in July itself called back a limited number of Oats & Honey Granola pouches citing the presence of undeclared sesame seeds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de