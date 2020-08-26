

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Durable goods orders report and earnings reports might be the highlight on Wednesday.



After the close of Wednesday's trading Salesforce.com, Autodesk (ADSK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intuit (INTU), Nordstrom (JWN), and Toll Brothers (TOL) are scheduled to release their earnings.



Initial trading from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.



U.S. major indices gained on Tuesday. The Dow climbed finished the session down 60.02 points or 0.2 percent at 28,248.44. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq advanced 86.75 points or 0.8 percent to 11,466.47 and the S&P 500 rose 12.34 points or 0.4 percent to 3,443.62.



On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.3 percent, while it was up 7.3 percent in the previous month.



State Street Investor Confidence Inc. for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 84.8.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil inventories were down 1.6 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were down 3.3 million barrels.



Survey of Business Uncertainty for August will be published at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Business Uncertainty was up 271.2.



Two-year FRN Note auction and five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am and 1.00 pm respectively.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak to the Morgantown Area Partnership at 10.00 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese stocks fell sharply despite optimism around U.S.-Sino trade negotiations. The benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 43.84 points, or 1.30 percent, to 3,329.74, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 25,491.79.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average slid 5.91 points to 23,290.86 after climbing 1.35 percent in the previous session.



The broader Topix index ended little changed with a negative bias at 1,624.48. Australian markets fell notably as Victoria recorded its second-most deadly day of the Covid-19 pandemic with 24 deaths and the government said it plans to extend a state of emergency by 12 months.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 45 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,116.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 37.50 points, or 0.59 percent, at 6,294.50.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 13.72 points or 0.27 percent. The German DAX is gaining 62.34 points or 0.48 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 8.18 points or 0.14 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 34.39 points or 0.34 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.29 percent.



