

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) reported first half net profit attributable to equity holders of RMB 30.54 billion, a decline of 18.8% from prior year.



For the first half period, total revenue was RMB 504.43 billion, an increase of 12.5% year on year. Gross written premiums were RMB 427.37 billion, up 13.1%. Gross written premiums from the life insurance business was RMB 346.14 billion, an increase of 12.6%.



The company said it will not declare an interim dividend of ordinary shares for the reporting period.



