

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. plans to expand its dedicated news section to international markets.



The social media giant said that within the next six months to a year, it intends to launch Facebook News in UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil. Facebook News was launched by the company to U.S. audiences in June.



'Helping publishers reach new audiences has been one of our most important goals, and we've found over 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed. Based on this progress, we are accelerating our plans to expand internationally,' Campbell Brown, VP of Facebook's Global News Partnerships said in a blog post.



Facebook said that as in the U.S., it will pay news publishers in each country to ensure their content is available in the Facebook News.



However, the company noted that as consumer habits and news inventory vary by country, it will work closely with its news partners in each country to tailor the experience and also test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while honoring publishers' business models.



Facebook's launch of the dedicated news section in the U.S. in June came amid criticism that the social media giant and Google, which dominate the digital advertising market, have garnered much of the advertising revenue that used to earlier go to newspapers.



The company's launch of Facebook News in international markets notably excludes Australia, which introduced the News Media Bargaining Code as a draft bill last month. The new law will require tech giants like Facebook and Google to share their ad revenue with local media businesses whose content their platforms monetize.



France, which is included in Facebook's list of future Facebook News markets, in April ordered Google to pay for content from French publishers.



