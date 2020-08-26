

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The World Economic Forum on Wednesday announced that it is postponing its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to 'early next summer'.



The annual meeting held in an Alpine resort draws a large number of world leaders, businessmen, central bankers and activists from different fields.



The meeting was originally planned for January, 2021.



'The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the 'Great Reset' in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent,' Adrian Monck, managing director of public engagement at WEF, said in a statement.



'However, the advice from experts is that the Forum cannot do so safely in January.'



Monck said the WEF will digitally convene high-level 'Davos Dialogues', during the week of January 25, where key global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de