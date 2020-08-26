

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $77 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.225 - $1.375 Bln



