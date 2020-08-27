

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) announced the appointment of Stephen Daintith as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Duncan Tatton-Brown, who has decided to step down from the Ocado Group Board due to family circumstances.



Stephen Daintith is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. Previously he was employed by Daily Mail & General Trust plc as Chief Financial Officer and News International as Chief Financial Officer. He has also held senior positions at Dow Jones & Co., British American Tobacco, Forte and the Civil Aviation Authority.



Duncan would remain in his role as Chief Financial Officer until 22 November 2020 and he would then continue as a non-executive director of three Ocado subsidiaries: Ocado Retail Ltd., Jones Food Co. Ltd. and Karakuri Ltd.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OCADO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de