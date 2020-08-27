

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) announced Thursday that Donald Brydon intends to retire from his role as Chairman, and step down from the Board, in September 2021.



He will be stepping down after serving as Sage's Chairman for nine years. The planned retirement aligns with the Board succession plan, the company said.



Sage said the Nomination Committee will establish a process, led by the Senior Independent Director Drummond Hall, to identify and appoint his successor in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de