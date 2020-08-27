

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment company Hays plc (HAS.L) Thursday posted lower profits for the full year, with 2 percent downslide in turnover and 12 percent decline in net fees, impacted by Covid-19 in the second half of the year.



For the full year, the Group's profit before tax declined by 63 percent to 86.3 million pounds. Excluding exceptional items, profit before tax was down 49 percent to 126.2 million pounds.



Operating profit for the year slid to 95.1 million pounds from 233.7 million pounds last year. Operating profit before exceptional items slid by 46 percent to 135.0 million pounds.



For the full year, the Group's turnover totaled 5.93 billion pounds, 2 percent lower than last year's 6.07 billion pounds. Net Fees, including Temporary and Permanent, slid by 12 percent to 996.2 million pounds.



