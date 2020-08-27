

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line announced that in light of continuing Australian travel restrictions, it is extending pause in departures from Australia through 2 December 2020 for Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor. Carnival Cruise Line had previously announced pauses through 29 October, 2020.



Princess Cruises extended its pause in cruise operations in Australia through December 12, 2020 which includes cruises throughout Australia and New Zealand. P&O Cruises Australia also extended its rolling pause in operations from Australia to 2 December, 2020.



