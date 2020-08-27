

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders and turnover increased at a softer pace in June, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Industrial orders rose 23.4 percent monthly in June, after a 43.8 percent increase in May.



Orders from domestic market rose 26.4 percent and that from foreign market increased 19.1 percent in June.



Similarly, industrial turnover rose 13.4 percent on month in June, after a 42.3 percent growth in the prior month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders fell 11.8 percent, following a 34.1 percent in May. Likewise, the decline in industrial turnover fell 16.4 percent, following a 25.9 percent in the previous month.



In the second quarter, industrial orders declined 22.8 percent and industrial turnover decreased 23.0 percent compared to the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

