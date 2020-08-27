

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbus, Georgia -based Communicorp Inc. is recalling Plush Aflac Doctor Duck citing higher lead concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves about 635,500 units of six inch plush Aflac promotional Doctor Duck, which is in white with a yellow beak and feet. It is dressed in a white lab coat with buttons and a stethoscope. 'Aflac' is printed on the front of the duck's lab coat.



The affected products were manufactured in China, and distributed by Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co. They were sold directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from January 2005 through July 2020 for between $3 and $5. The plush ducks were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item.



According to the agency, the buttons on the lab coat worn by the Doctor Duck contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date.



Consumers are asked to immediately dispose of the recalled plush Doctor Duck.



Citing lead concerns, Hasbro last week recalled 52,900 Nerf Super Soaker water guns sold at Target, and Avalon Furniture in early July called back about 9,500 units of Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture collection sold through Rooms To Go.



