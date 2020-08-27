

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government maintained its economic assessment after raising it for two straight months.



Retaining the overall assessment, the Cabinet Office said Thursday that the Japanese economy is still in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus, but it is showing movements of picking up recently.



However, in the latest monthly report, the office upgraded its view on exports. The government said exports showed movements of picking up.



The government also lifted its assessment about production, saying industrial production showed movements of picking up in some sectors.



In July, it said exports were bottoming out and industrial production showed signs of picking up in some sectors.



The government today maintained its view on private consumption, business investment, corporate profits, employment and consumer prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

